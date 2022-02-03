KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

LYB stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

