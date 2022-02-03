KeyCorp Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE FLR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

