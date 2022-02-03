Kineko (KKO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $889.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Kineko has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.09 million and $889.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.89 or 0.07130594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.38 or 0.99844374 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055279 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

