Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

