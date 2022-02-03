KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,356. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.