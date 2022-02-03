Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GUD shares. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,614 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,709.46. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,434,466. In the last three months, insiders have bought 86,200 shares of company stock worth $456,628.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 207,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$676.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.29. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.77.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

