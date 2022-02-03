Knights Group’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knights Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.66).

LON KGH opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.28) on Monday. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 368.31 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market capitalization of £329.28 million and a PE ratio of 103.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 410.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

