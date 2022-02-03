Knott David M Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

