Knott David M Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 12,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $365.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.