Knott David M Sells 1,430 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Knott David M lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Knott David M’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 131,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 27,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. 224,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $445.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.