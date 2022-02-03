Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.67. Approximately 20,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 487,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

