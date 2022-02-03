Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 29,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.