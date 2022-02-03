Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 12,486 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of JinkoSolar worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

