Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of DAO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

