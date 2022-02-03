Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

