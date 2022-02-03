Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.18% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:KCNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Company Profile

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co, Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of China. It invests in Renminbi denominated commercial paper issued by corporate issuers with maturities between one month to one year.

