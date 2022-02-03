Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.18% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSEARCA:KCNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Company Profile
