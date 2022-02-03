Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

