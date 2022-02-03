K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.63 ($16.44).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €17.51 ($19.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of €18.97 ($21.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

