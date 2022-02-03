Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

