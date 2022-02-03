Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 206,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The stock has a market cap of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

