KWB Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.