KWB Wealth Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KWB Wealth raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.