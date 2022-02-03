KWB Wealth Invests $297,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of PVH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

