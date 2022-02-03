KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 12,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,018. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

