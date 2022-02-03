KWB Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $77,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,208. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

