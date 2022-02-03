KWB Wealth Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KWB Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,609,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,550,000 after buying an additional 1,557,691 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,334. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

