L2 Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,269. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

