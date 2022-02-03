L2 Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 398,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

