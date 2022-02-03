L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,468. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.