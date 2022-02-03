Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

