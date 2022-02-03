Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

MHK opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.34 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

