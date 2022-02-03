Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.31.

PYPL stock opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

