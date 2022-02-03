Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a PE ratio of -184.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.