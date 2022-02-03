Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
NOTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a PE ratio of -184.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.