Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $75.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.53 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,901 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.