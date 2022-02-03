Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,406 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

