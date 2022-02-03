Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,612 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,978,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $414.97 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

