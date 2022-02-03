Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

