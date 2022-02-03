Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 64,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,124. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

