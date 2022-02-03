Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,124 shares.The stock last traded at $41.99 and had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.