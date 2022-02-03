Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

