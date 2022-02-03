Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.