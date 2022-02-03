Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

