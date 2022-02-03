Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lendlease Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

