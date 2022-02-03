Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,484,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,850,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,263.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.55.
About Leonardo
