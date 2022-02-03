Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,484,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,850,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,263.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

