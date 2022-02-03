LGL Partners LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

