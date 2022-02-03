LGL Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.