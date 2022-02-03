LGL Partners LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

