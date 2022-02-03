LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

LIAN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,759. LianBio has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LianBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

