LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
LIAN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,759. LianBio has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.
About LianBio
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.
