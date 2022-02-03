LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

