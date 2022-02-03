LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

