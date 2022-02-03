Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 150,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,256,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

